Holly Robinson Peete to Star in Hallmark's First Holiday Movie to Feature Character with Autism

Hallmark is continuing the work to make their TV movie lineup more inclusive, announcing their first holiday film to feature a character on the autism spectrum.

The network has announced that production is set to begin on The Christmas Bond, to air later this year, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent and Nik Sanchez, who is a young actor with autism.

"As a single mom (Peete) and her teenaged son with autism (Sanchez) come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish and finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways," a plot description from Hallmark reads.

For Peete, 57, the project is a personal one, as her son Rodney Peete Jr., 23, is on the autism spectrum.

"I am making this movie for my son RJ, others with autism and their families," Holly said in a statement. "I am grateful to Hallmark for bringing this story to screen with authenticity, respect and hope."

"He's such a genuine kid," she told PEOPLE of Rodney Jr. in 2018. "I wanted people to see that and fall in love with RJ, and then they wouldn't be so scared of autism. I think he's a great ambassador, and I knew his spirit and personality would come through."

At the time, she raved about Rodney working "his dream job" as a clubhouse attendant for the Los Angeles Dodgers. "I wouldn't change RJ for the world, but I would change the world for RJ," Peete added.