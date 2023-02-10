Holly Robinson Peete 'Shocked' Husband Rodney with Entire USC Marching Band at Their Wedding

"It was an impossible feat to pull off, because there are so many of them," Peete exclusively tells PEOPLE

By Emily Strohm
Published on February 10, 2023 01:03 PM
Holly Robinson Peete wedding
Photo: Courtesy Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete knows how to pull off a surprise of epic proportions.

When the actress was planning her 1995 nuptials to her NFL quarterback husband Rodney Peete, she knew she wanted to go big.

"In 1994 Rodney shocked and surprised me with what I think is arguably the best proposal ever on the set of Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," Peete, 58, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I was determined to get him back! Well, I did on our wedding day."

"I got his entire beloved USC marching band to show up for us. It was an impossible feat to pull off, because there are so many of them. (Peete, 56, is a former University of Southern California quarterback.)

Holly Robinson Peete wedding
Courtesy Holly Robinson Peete

"They waited down the hill way up the street from the venue in a bus for about an hour before they had to come up. He was shocked. I got my Trojan QB back good!" she recalls. "They played the USC fight song up and down the aisle, and I think Rodney and his Trojan groomsmen all got teary-eyed! I will never stop being grateful to Mr. Art Bartner, USC and this band for that moment! 'Fight On!'"

The pair, who are parents to 25-year-old twins Ryan Elizabeth Peete and Rodney Peete, Jr., and sons Robinson, 20, and Roman, 17, exchanged vows June 10, 1995, in Brentwood, California.

Holly Robinson Peete wedding
Courtesy Holly Robinson Peete

In September 2022, Rodney wished his wife of 27 years a happy birthday on Instagram.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my AMAZING wife @hollyrpeete! 🎂❤️🎉" he posted last year. "Thank You for Always showing up for me and our family. I've loved you for more than half of my time on earth and I will continue loving you and honoring you forever and ever! You make me better, baby!!"

In 2021, Holly revealed the couple keeps their marriage strong with a simple ritual — the 20-second hug.

"The rule is you have to give each other a hug for 20 full seconds when one or the other asks for it no matter what you're feeling in that moment," she told First for Women. "There's something about the first 15 seconds [that] are just being held, but after that, the pheromones take over and it really works for us."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6QqZluWoi/ mrsalexalemieux Verified It’s giving young and in love ❤️‍🔥 9w
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa and Brennon on Finding a Newlywed 'Normal' — and Crying at Their Wedding 'Every Time'
Stacey Silvia Is Furious at Florian After He Chooses 'Wrong Place and Time' to Disclose His Best Man Selection
Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick
Loren and Alexei: Loren Gets Closure from Mom and Sister at Shower
'90 Day' 's Loren 'Speechless' at Baby Shower When Estranged Mom and Sister Walk In 'Like Nothing Happened'
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night, Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2019
Artem Chigvintsev Questions 'Cold Feet' 1 Week Before Wedding to Nikki Bella: 'She Doubts My Ability'
Asher Grodman - Photo credit: Emily Assiran
'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman on 'Trevor's Body,' Tara Reid and Future Hookups with Hetty
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
General Hospital special cover
Happy 60th Anniversary, 'General Hospital' ! PEOPLE Is Celebrating with a New Special Edition
Maria and Angela Gibbs rollout
Marla Gibbs Remembers Giving Regina King Tough Love on '227' Set: 'We Can Argue If You Want To'
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
You's Ed Speleers
'You' Season 4 Newcomer Ed Speleers Talks Through His Character Rhys's Surprisingly Twisty Arc
Jerry O'Connell Would Do More Magic Mike Shows 'In a Heartbeat' – But Has to 'Unfreeze My Gym Account' First
Jerry O'Connell Would Do More 'Magic Mike' Shows 'In a Heartbeat' – but Has to 'Unfreeze My Gym Account' First
ABC News will provide wall-to-wall coverage of Inauguration Day, Wednesday, Jan. 20, Starting at 7:00 a.m. EST with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.
Robin Roberts Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of 'GMA' Return After Bone Marrow Transplant: 'You Can Thrive'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile attend Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Had to Cancel Valentine's Day Plans with Joe Amabile After She 'Double-Booked' Herself
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series