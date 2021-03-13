Holly Robinson Peete co-hosted The Talk with Sharon Osbourne for one season before leaving the show in 2011

Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne 'Complained' That She Was 'Too Ghetto' for The Talk

Holly Robinson Peete, one of the original hosts of The Talk, is speaking out about Sharon Osbourne.

On Friday, Peete — who exited the daytime talk show in 2011 after its first season — claimed Osbourne, 68, had complained she was "too 'ghetto,'" alleging that it played a role in her departure.

"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone," Peete, 56, tweeted. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to. 🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️ #fbf."

A representative for Osbourne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Peete's allegation comes after Osbourne defended Piers Morgan in the wake of backlash following remarks he made about Meghan Markle, prompting a heated conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

During Wednesday's episode of The Talk, Osbourne said that she had been accused of being racist after voicing her support for the controversial British TV host, 55.

"Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No," she said on the show. "Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion ... I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."

Underwood, 57, then pushed back, asking: "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

During the discussion, a very emotional Osbourne also demanded Underwood explain when Morgan had said something racist, to which her co-host responded that "it is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."

"To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that's what makes it racist," Underwood said. "But right now, I'm talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist."

On early Friday morning, Osbourne issued a statement apologizing for any harm she may have caused in supporting Morgan.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," she began her post. "I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne continued. "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better."