Holly Marie Combs Slams Donald Trump After Grandpa Dies of Coronavirus: 'You're a Disgrace'

"He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu," the actress tweeted to President Donald Trump about her grandfather

Holly Marie Combs is condemning President Donald Trump for his early comments about the novel coronavirus following her grandfather's death from the respiratory illness.

On Monday, the Charmed actress criticized the president for a recent tweet in which he claimed that he "never said the pandemic was a Hoax!"

In her reply, Combs shared that her "grandfather died today.... from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary."

"He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered," wrote Combs, 46. "You're a disgrace to the human race."

A White House spokesman had no comment.

After coming under fire from Trump supporters who were displeased that Combs pinned responsibility on the president, the star said she has "zero tolerance for Trumpers."

"Take it to someone else's timeline. Not today Satan," she tweeted.

As of Wednesday, a total of 58,471 people in the United States have died due to the respiratory virus, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Combs is not the first celebrity to publicly shame the president for how he is handling the coronavirus outbreak. Meghan McCain slammed Trump for spreading “misinformation” during the novel coronavirus pandemic, though he has complained he is not receiving enough positive media coverage for what he has done right.

The Trump administration has been heavily scrutinized for its virus response, in part because of problems rolling out nationwide testing (which Trump says has been fixed) and his changing tone. Trump had downplayed the virus compared to the flu and said his rivals were trying to politicize it as a "hoax" to hurt him.

Lately, he has touted his early decision to limit travel from China and the government's work supplying ventilators.

On a recent episode of The View, McCain chastised the Trump administration for what she called a lack of answers on the growing economic crisis because of the shutdowns to slow the virus.

“I would like to hear some answers in these briefings about what we’re going to do to help people that are unable to work right now,” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be a lot of answers other than stimulus packages, which work to a point. But there’s a lot of people who are furloughed or unemployed and they don’t know what they’re going to do going forward, and I think they all deserve to have answers right now.”

