Holly Marie Combs Addresses Charmed Reboot Criticism Following Sarah Jeffery’s Comments

Sarah Jeffery previously called Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan "sad" after their recent comments about the revival of their popular television series

Holly Marie Combs is speaking out following comments made by Charmed reboot star Sarah Jeffery.

On Tuesday, Combs, 46, seemingly responded to the 24-year-old actress' recent Twitter posts, calling Combs and her Charmed costar, Rose McGowan, "sad" and "pathetic" for their recent comments about the reboot of their popular television series.

Without naming names or tagging anyone in her post, Combs said she doesn't appreciate "derogatory accusations of a person's character," which many fans took as a response to Jeffery.

"That's some bulls---. And a lot of it. Clearly," Combs wrote on Twitter. "People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey."

She added in a follow-up tweet, "There’s more important things happening in the world. Carry on."

On Monday, Jeffery addressed the repeated criticism that she and her costars have faced for the Charmed reboot from some of the original show's cast members.

In a video, which had been posted on TikTok and Twitter by a fan, Combs and McGowan made comments about their version of the show being removed from Netflix, where they claimed that the network did that so fans could find the new version of the show and not the one with "old people." McGowan also added that the reboot "sucks" before admitting that she has never seen it.

"I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything," Jeffery wrote alongside the video of Combs and McGowan criticizing the show. "I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

She continued, "I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all."

Later on Monday, Jeffery revealed that Shannen Doherty, who played the oldest of the Halliwell sisters on the original Charmed series, had only kind words for Jeffery and her cast members.

"In other news, my dad met the lovely @DohertyShannen on set once whilst standing in," the young actress shared on Twitter. "He approached her saying his daughter was a new Charmed One (pre-covid!)."

"He told me she was so kind, thrilled for us, and excited to take a picture," she added. "She sent her love."