Holly Madison Splits from Husband Pasquale Rotella After Almost 5 Years of Marriage: Sources

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella are going their separate ways almost five years after their fairytale wedding, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

An insider says the pair split over the summer, with another source revealing that Madison is now based in Los Angeles and “doing okay.”

A rep for Madison declined to comment to PEOPLE.

The former Playboy model and Electric Daisy Carnival founder began dating in 2011, welcoming daughter Rainbow Aurora in March 2013.

The couple tied the knot in October 2013 in an extravagant Disneyland ceremony — they even rode in Cinderella’s glass pumpkin coach — and welcomed a second child, son Forest Leonardo Antonio, in August 2016.

Madison, 38, met Rotella, 44, after leaving the Playboy Mansion — and boyfriend Hugh Hefner, who died in September 2017 at the age of 91 — in 2008, moving to Las Vegas to pursue a career as a burlesque dancer.

“I was definitely embarrassed [by my past],” she told PEOPLE in 2016 of trying to date again. “It was the elephant in the room.”

After a string of failed relationships, Madison said she was afraid she might never find “the one.”

“I wondered, ‘Is this because I spent my 20s at the Mansion?’ I worried I missed my chance because I was there the whole time,” she explained. “I got to a point where I was trying to adjust my mindset and think, ‘Okay, am I going to be happy without that picture of marriage and family?’ The hardest part was just feeling really alone.”

She added of finding romance with Rotella, “I love looking back and seeing the silver lining in the clouds. Everything happens for a reason.”