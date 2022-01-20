Holly Madison, who dated Hugh Hefner and lived in the Playboy mansion, details the experience in the upcoming docuseries Secrets of Playboy, airing Jan. 24 in 10 parts on A&E

Holly Madison Says the Playboy Mansion Was 'Cult-Like': 'We Were All Gaslit'

Holly Madison is sharing more details about her dark experience as a Playboy Bunny in a new clip from the upcoming docuseries, Secrets of Playboy.

The show — which has been releasing shocking trailers over the past few months — aims to unveil the "hidden realities" behind the empire helmed by Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017. The 10-part series is set to premiere Jan. 24, the network announced Wednesday, alongside the new teaser.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy," Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, says in the clip. "And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man.'"

"It was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there," Madison says. "You had a 9 o'clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holly Madison on Her Time at the Playboy Mansion - Secrets of Playboy - Premieres 1/24 at 9pm on A&E Credit: A&E/Youtube

Speaker further on her time at the Playboy Mansion, Madison, 42, later claims Hefner urged her to quit her waitressing job, which she only had one day a week in case "things don't work out."

"He said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job," she says. "So instead, we were given $1,000 a week as an allowance."

In addition to Madison, the docuseries will include interviews with Hefner's personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum, Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor, former "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten, former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia, and other past girlfriends of Hefner's, including Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore.

Other members of Hefner's "staff and inner circle" will also make appearances, A&E said in a news release.

Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner | Credit: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

In the release, Elaine Frontain Bryant, the Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, said Secrets of Playboy will "lift the veil" on the "long-hidden stories" of Playboy.

"Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, 'Secrets of Playboy' is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner's empire, while also exploring his legacy's larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality," she said.

Madison left the mansion in 2008 and spoke out about her experience in her 2015 book: Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

The Girls Next Door alum recently recounted her "traumatic" first sexual encounter with Hefner on the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast.

"He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would," Madison said.