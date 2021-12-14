"After it happened, I was just mortified," Holly Madison said of her first date with the late Playboy mogul

Holly Madison Recalls 'Traumatic' First Night with Ex Hugh Hefner: He Was 'Pushed on Top of Me'

Holly Madison is opening up more about her experience as a Playboy Bunny and one of Hugh Hefner's many girlfriends.

During a recent appearance on the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast, Madison, 41, recalled being invited to spend a night out with Hefner, who died in 2017. She said she was "nervous" at the time for the evening, noting that she was hoping to be invited to live in the Playboy Mansion because one of Hefner's girlfriends had recently left the house.

"I didn't really know what went on with them sexually," she said. "I knew there must be something and I was prepared for that. I wasn't prepared for what would eventually happen."

Madison, who ended up dating Hefner from 2001 to 2008, said after spending some time in a club that night, she headed back to the mansion with him and some other women they were with.

"I wasn't necessarily expecting to have sex that night, I thought it would be more of a first date — even though obviously it's not a very traditional first date," she said.

The Girls Next Door alum continued, "I thought it would be more the type of thing where I saw what happened, saw what was going on. If I wasn't comfortable with it I wouldn't have to do anything and I could make my decision on whether I wanted to come back for date No. 2 or not."

However, that was not how the night went, according to Madison, who said that she and Hefner did have sex.

"I definitely was not expecting to be the first one to go that night but I was wasted," she said. "He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would."

She went on to say that she had "always admired" Hefner, but was "horrified" by the idea that the others knew what had happened between them.

"I thought he was really smart, I really looked up to him, so I liked him and it wasn't that the idea of possibly having sex with him repelled me so much — I know that's not relatable to a lot of people because they're like 'Oh he's an old man, gross,' " Madison said.

"It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone and just the feeling of 'Wow, okay, that happened. Everybody knows it happened,' " she added. "I kind of all of a sudden felt like everybody was going to know about me, and I was horrified by it."

Madison went on to say that while some may think she should have left the situation right then, she felt like she had to stay.

"I felt like, 'There's no taking that back so I might as well get what I came for,' " she said, noting that the next morning she asked Hefner about moving into the mansion and he agreed.