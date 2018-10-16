Holly Madison Steps Out in Public for the First Time Since Announcing Divorce

A newly single Holly Madison is hitting the gym.

The former Girls Next Door star, 38, stepped out in Los Angeles for the first time since it was confirmed that she and her husband Pasquale Rotella are getting divorced late last month. She wore a graphic tee with Nintendo’s Mario on it, black leggings and sneakers. The mother of two put her hair in low pigtails to complete the sporty look.

On Sept. 25, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Electric Daisy Carnival founder, 44, and Madison had split over the summer and that she’s now based in Los Angeles and “doing okay.” The Blast reported at the time that the father of two filed for divorce on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas.

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella Denise Truscello/Getty

RELATED: Everything We Know About Life in the Playboy Mansion, from Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson’s Memoirs

That day, Rotella posted on his Instagram about the sad news.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella wrote in the caption of a sweet family photo. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

RELATED: Scandal, Lost Trust and Marital Problems: Inside Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank’s Highs & Lows

He continued: “Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support. ❤️”

Holly Madison, Pasquale Rotella and their kids Pasquale Rotella/Instagram

RELATED: Fun in the Sun! Holly Madison Hits the Beach with Husband Pasquale and Daughter Rainbow

An insider close to the couple recently revealed to PEOPLE that the decision to end their nearly-five year marriage was not a shock to those who knew them.

“Holly and Pasquale had been having trouble for some time,” the source said. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. They had a lot in common, but they were also very different people.”

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella Denise Truscello/WireImage

Added the source: “Holly is an amazing mom and will do what’s best for her kids. They still care about each other and will remain in each other’s lives.”

Madison and Rotella began dating in 2011, welcoming daughter Rainbow Aurora in March 2013. The couple tied the knot in October 2013 in an extravagant Disneyland ceremony, and welcomed a second child, son Forest Leonardo Antonio, in August 2016.