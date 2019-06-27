Image zoom Holly Madison, Zak Bagans Kcr/Shutterstock; Chris Weeks/WireImage

Holly Madison has a new man in her life.

The former Girls Next Door star is dating Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the couple — who had been introduced before — reconnected when Madison, 39, visited Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas in May.

Ghost Adventures is currently airing its 18th season on the Travel Channel, and features Bagans, 42, leading his paranormal investigation team on various hunts to track down evidence of the supernatural.

The Las Vegas-based star has also appeared in shows like Ghost Adventures: Aftershocks and Deadly Possessions, and directed the 2018 documentary Demon House.

The new romance comes four months after Madison finalized her divorce from Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella in February.

The former Playboy model and Rotella, who share 6-year-old daughter Rainbow Aurora and 2½-year-old son Forest Leonardo Antonio, split last summer after five years of marriage.

“Holly and Pasquale had been having trouble for some time,” a source told PEOPLE as news of their split went public in September. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. They had a lot in common, but they were also very different people.”

Still, the source said the two would make efforts to keep things friendly for the sake of their children.

“Holly is an amazing mom and will do what’s best for her kids,” the source said. “They still care about each other and will remain in each other’s lives.”

The Blast reported that Rotella, 44, filed for divorce on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas.

He eventually confirmed the couple’s split on Instagram a month later, writing that the decision was made “amicably.”

“First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity,” he wrote. “Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”