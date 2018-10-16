How Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson Find Time for Each Other Despite 'Complicated' Schedules

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are going strong.

The couple stepped out to attend the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Monday night in Los Angeles, where Paulson, 43, was being honored — and Taylor, 75, couldn’t help but praise her girlfriend.

“I’m with Sarah so I’m riding in on her skirt tails and enjoying it very much,” Taylor told reporters at the event. “It’s always exciting to be around accomplished people of any kind. It lifts you up, it makes you play your best game, it makes you see how you might hope to expand and grow, and naturally, given the era that we’re living in, to be around women who have descended and who are in all their intellectual and creative glory — it’s thrilling to be around and it does inspire you.”

“I always love to hear her speak,” Taylor added of Paulson. “She always has something to say worth hearing and I love to see her shine. This is really a wonderful time for her. She’s very thrilled to be part of this and I love to watch her enjoy herself.”

As for how they like to spend their downtime?

“We have so little time together because my work schedule is fairly complicated — hers is is unbelievable,” Taylor said. “I mean, she hasn’t even had a day off. … She shoots these 18, 14-hour days, so we like to do what a lot of people do if you don’t have much time at home. We watch television, we talk, we read a few minutes here and there.”

“It’s hard to grasp a normal life off of such a schedule as hers is,” continued the actress. “But her career has soared this year. She knows she has to do it while it is soaring, she know she has to do everything. She can’t pass things down during this period, so she’s doing great.”

Paulson and Taylor, who have been together since 2015, first met at a dinner party over a decade ago. Though she was dating someone else at the time, Paulson has since confessed she thought Taylor was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen.” They crossed paths a few years later, at which point they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged direct messages and decided to go out for dinner — and have been going strong ever since.

“People look at me and Holland and say, ‘Mommy issues,’ but I parent her as much as she parents me, so that’s not it,” Paulson said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June.

“I think a lot of people have a stunted way of looking at older people — it’s a way of distancing themselves from something that they think will not happen to them,” she continued, adding, “I have the good fortune of being with someone who is older and wiser than I am.”