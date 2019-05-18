Teen Wolf's Holland Roden Granted Entry Into Brazil After Being Detained at Sao Paulo Airport

Image zoom Holland Roden JB Lacroix/WireImage

After being detained for nearly 24 hours at Brazil’s São Paulo–Congonhas Airport, Holland Roden, known for her performance of Lydia Martin in the MTV series Teen Wolf, was allowed into the country.

On Saturday, Roden, 32, shared that her “ordeal” was finally over.

Sharing a screengrab of one of political writer Alex Mohajer’s tweets in which he wrote that the Teen Wolf actress had been “granted entry into Brazil,” Roden wrote in the caption: “It was an ordeal, but I am so grateful to the MRE, US consulate, and especially Caroline and Adriana at LATAM airlines for separating from the pack and not only empathizing with our situation but actively pursuing a solution. This experience could have been far far worse, I consider myself invaluably lucky.”

On Friday, Roden, 32, arrived in Brazil to attend the 4U Experience fan event taking place on Saturday when she was stopped by officials who claimed that her visa was invalid.

The star claimed she had been treated like a criminal and denied water and food by authorities.

In a statement previously shared with PEOPLE, a representative for Roden confirmed that the actress was detained.

“Her visa is valid and has traveled to the country two times this year with the same visa,” the statement read.

“We are desperately seeking help from the U.S. embassy and Brazilian government,” the statement continues. “We fear they will send her back without reevaluating her situation. The only person she knows there is her agent, Michael Brooks, and the Brazilian officials are treating them like criminals and are trying to separate them. We need the public to know about this aggressive and uncalled for behavior.”

Image zoom Holland Roden Sara Jaye Weiss

“We are aware of reports of the detention of a U.S. citizen in Brazil. The Department of State takes its obligation to assist U.S. citizens abroad seriously. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular services in cases where U.S. citizens are detained/arrested abroad,” a State Department spokesperson told PEOPLE

Roden thanked her fans in Brazil in a lengthy Instagram post that detailed her confusion over officials’ claims that she had an invalid visa.

Sharing a screengrab of political writer Alex Mohajer’s tweets in which he wrote that the Teen Wolf actress was “being treated aggressively,” Roden wrote in the caption, “After two years of traveling to Brazil with this passport and this visa with no problems, to meet fans and make friends, I am taken aback by the accusations and the treatment that faced me from the Brazilian Police today. I am shocked that this is the same Brazil I know and love. I hope I get to see all of you tomorrow.”

And in addition to addressing those concerned for her, Roden made a plea for any help or assistance.

“We are doing everything we can,” she continued. “We know how many cars, buses, and planes y’all took to come see us…and don’t want to let you down. Please urge your country to have reasonable treatment to people entering the country with valid identification. If you know ANYONE please help us out 🙂 This time is no different than any other time I have come here: twice in the last two years. ❤️ to the Brazilian fans.”

And while she thanked a LATAM Airlines employee, and fans who may have recognized her and spread the word of her detainment, she mentioned that her situation was dire.

“Some fans recognized us in the airport,” she added. “I can only assume they spread the word when they saw me getting detained..not be given answers.. be dismissed..be screamed at..be refused a translator..food..and water for four hours. And thank you to the one lone LATAM employee doing her job- the last three have been an easy ride still being detained -bc of her Thank u . And for that I say thank you to those sweet girls and @alexmohajer.”