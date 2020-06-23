"I think every time you go through a period in your life, different quotes speak to you," said the Today show host

Hoda Kotb's New Book of Quotes This Just Speaks to Me Is Coming This Fall: 'It's Just Fun'

Hoda Kotb is aiming to uplift fans with a new book of inspirational sentiments.

"In This Just Speaks to Me, she writes about the people and moments that have enriched her life, discussing everything from motherhood and friendship to love and loss," according to an official synopsis. "The book also celebrates the countless acts of kindness that unfolded during these uniquely challenging times."

The book description touts the morning show anchor's unique "sparkle," as well as her storytelling qualities of "warmth, humor, and generosity."

"It's just fun," said Kotb during the June 12 installment of Today. "I think every time you go through a period in your life, different quotes speak to you. And we had so many, especially everything that's happened just in this last year. In fact, we're just now putting the finishing touches on it."

She added: "It's just something you can have on your coffee table, pick it up, feel a little bit better, put it back down, and so I hope y'all enjoy it when it comes out."

Kotb also joked with her Today cohosts Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly and Al Roker that she must give them credit for their inclusion within the book's pages. The new book, like Kotb's previous collection, is co-authored by Jane Lorenzini.

"And I'll give you some of the proceeds because you all are all over it," she said with a laugh. "That's a given!"