Hoda Kotb Says She's 'Perfectly Fine Right Now' to 'Nest' with Fiancé and Kids After Wedding Was Delayed

Like many brides-to-be this year, Hoda Kotb was forced to postpone her wedding due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Today co-anchor looked back on her engagement to fiancé Joel Schiffman one year ago and said that while she "can't wait" to tie the knot, she's also content with her life as it is right now.

"We were actually supposed to have our wedding last weekend, that was supposed to be the day," Kotb, 56, said on the third hour of Today Friday, speaking with co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Kotb, who had previously delayed her destination wedding for sometime next summer, said that Schiffman made their would-be wedding day "really special," adding that the couple and their two daughters, Hope Catherine, 18 months, and Haley Joy, 3½, are already a family.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman and their daughters

"And I guess the other thing I'm realizing from all of this is we're a family. Okay? We're a family. I'm about to go interview Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never got married, and they're a family with their children," she said.

"So although I'm looking forward to and can't wait [to get married], I think a family is a family is a family. And it all depends on how you do it," Kotb explained. "I'm gonna be really happy to get married, and I'm also perfectly fine right now as we nest and do our thing."

"I think it's good to mark moments somehow," she said. "There are ways to do things. I think we can always do a little something but I think generally, we get it. We're happy, don't complain, let's go."

Last month, Kotb shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she completed paperwork to adopt a third child.

When host Drew Barrymore asked Kotb what inspired her to begin the process of adoption a third time, the journalist answered, "You know what, I was sitting with Joel — who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school so know where we are here — I said to him, 'We have a lot of love in this house do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us to? Yes, there are.' "

"Every answer was yes," Kotb continued. "Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and say it's in God's hands, like, come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there."

Kotb previously told PEOPLE that she and Schiffman are waiting to see if a third child is "meant to be" for them.