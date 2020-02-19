Hoda Kotb Wants Her Wedding to Be ‘a Beautiful Moment’ Followed by ‘Drunk Dancing’

Hoda Kotb is counting down the days until her beach wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman, but the Today co-host isn’t sweating the small stuff!

“I’m putting the planning in the hands of professionals,” Kotb, 55, tells PEOPLE.

“All I want is Joel, [daughters] Haley and Hope, and my closest inner circle. I can picture Joel at the end of the aisle and Haley and Hope wondering what’s going on,” she says.

For more from Hoda Kotb, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Schiffman, 61, proposed to Kotb while on vacation in Mexico on Nov. 23 (the two dated for six years).

Image zoom Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman NBC

The couple were finishing a romantic dinner on the beach when “the next thing I know he pulls the chair out and gets down on his knee,” Kotb said in December. “We were both crying. He had tears coming down his face, and he could barely get it out, but he asked, ‘Will you be my wife?’ I said, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’ “

Image zoom Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman with daughters Hope Catherine and Haley Joy Hoda Kotb/Instagram

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Reveals the Special Person Helping Pick Out Her Wedding Dress — Her Mom!

The TV host, who adopted Haley Joy, 3, in 2017 and Hope Catherine in April 2019, adds that “sand and drinks and a great deejay” will be part of her nuptials.

For Kotb’s co-host Jenna Bush Hager — with whom she recently debuted a revamped version of Today’s fourth hour named Hoda & Jenna & Friends, featuring a live studio audience — tissues will also be a must.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Wedding Plans with Joel Schiffman: ‘We Want to Do It Sooner than Later’



Image zoom Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

“We’ll all be in tears,” says Hager, 38. Still, Kotb is feeling serene about her big day. “Everything’s just the backdrop for a beautiful moment.”

“And that’s all I want — just one beautiful moment,” says Kotb. “The rest of it’s just drunk dancing.”