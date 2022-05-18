Hoda Kotb Is 'Treasuring' the Single Life as Her TODAY Co-Hosts Joke They're 'Wildly Protective'

Kotb said she's "tiptoeing along" in her dating life after ending her eight-year relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb is embracing the single life after her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Joined by Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Most Powerful People event on Tuesday, Kotb opened up about "tiptoeing along" in her dating life as she focuses on other priorities.

"I'm really enjoying my kids and my life," Kotb, 57, told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm treasuring this time."

Fortunately the mother of two has the support of Guthrie, 50, and Hager, 40, during her journey.

"Anybody who wants to date Hoda has to go through us first," Guthrie said, with Hager adding, "Yeah, and good luck. She's got two sisters who are wildly protective. Good luck!"

In January, Kotb announced her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman after an eight-year relationship. She said at the time that the former couple "decided that we're better as friends and parents" to daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.

"We decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Recently, Kotb told PEOPLE she can envision herself finding another serious partner someday but reiterated it's not currently a priority.

"I haven't really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something," she said. "My sister even said and asked me at one point, 'Are afraid to be by yourself?' And I said to her, 'I'm not going to be by myself.' And I don't know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart."