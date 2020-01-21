Hoda Kotb Hilariously Nails the TikTok Whipped Cream Challenge: 'I Do Have a Secret Talent'

Hoda Kotb is ready to be TikTok famous!

On Tuesday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-hosts Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tried their hand at one of TikTok’s latest viral sensations — the whipped cream challenge.

After showing clips of various TikTok users both failing and mastering the challenge, Kotb and Hager grabbed cans of Reddi-wip to attempt the feat themselves.

The challenge asks participants to spray a glob of whipped cream onto their hand before tapping their wrist and launching the dollop directly into their mouths.

After Tuesday’s show, Kotb, 55, shared a hilarious slow-motion clip of the duo’s effort on Instagram. In the clip, Kotb and Hager, 38, are seen prepared with the whipped cream on their hands before Kotb decides she wants the glob on her other hand and swiftly transfers it over.

“I like this hand better,” she explains.

The pair count to three before smacking their wrists to toss their creamy blobs into the air. The video switches to slow-motion as the whipped cream flies up high — or down low in Hager’s case — and Kotb moves her mouth towards the dollop to partially catch it in her mouth.

“So i DO have a secret talent #tiktokwhippedcreamchallenge,” Kotb captioned the post.

The fourth-hour co-hosts aren’t the only celebrities giving TikTok a try.

Earlier this month, Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette broke a sweat with some “#familyaerobics” as Coco taught her mom how to use the app.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the Friends star, 55, joked on Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon also went straight to the source when she was curious about the platform, enlisting her 16-year-old son Deacon to answer the question: “What is TikTok?”

He played along and taught his mom how to make her very own TikTok to “Mr. Sandman,” featuring their adorable pup, Lou. We can thank Deacon for the amazing content to come, of course.