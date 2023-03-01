Hoda Kotb's Absence from 'Today' Explained: She's 'Dealing' with a 'Family Health Matter'

Hoda Kotb has not taped a live installment of the Today show since Feb. 17

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on March 1, 2023 07:41 AM
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Friday, January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Hoda Kotb has been taking a break from her anchoring duties on the Today show to focus on a "family health issue," her colleagues revealed on Wednesday.

The Emmy-winning journalist — who co-anchors Today with Savannah Guthrie, as well as co-hosts the NBC daytime show's fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager — has been absent from live airways since Feb. 17, though did appear in a pre-tapped episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna that aired on President's Day, Feb. 20.

Until Wednesday, her leave hasn't been explained to viewers, Guthrie and company simply saying she was "out." Members from the Today family, including Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, have been filling in beside Guthrie.

Guthrie herself had to step away while taping on Tuesday morning after testing positive for coronavirus.

Wednesday's episode saw Melvin and Jones leading the show. At the 7:30 a.m. mark, Melvin provided more context into how Kotb and Guthrie were doing.

"We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speeding recovery," he said. "And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

"We love you both," Today weatherman Al Roker added.

Despite her absence, Kotb has been active on social media, sharing inspirational and encouraging messages.

"Choose hope," a message on Monday read, while on Sunday she shared, "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts."

"Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them," Kotb's post on Feb. 24 read. "I see you… you strong women ❤️," Kotb added.

Other posts over the past week have been about how "dark clouds" move on, while one pointedly showed a child figure being told, "One day you will see just how brave you have been."

Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As for Guthrie, viewers saw her leave in real time on Tuesday morning's show.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Jones told viewers halfway through the broadcast. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive."

Jones added, "So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Back in January, Roker returned to Today after his own health crisis. He had been absent for two months as he went through a life-threatening health crisis.

RELATED VIDEO: Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The beloved Today personality was celebrated by Guthrie, Kotb, and dozens of fans who held up "Welcome Back" signs outside of the studio.

It was love that was not lost on Roker. "I have missed you guys so very much," he remarked. "You are my second family and it's just great to be back — and wearing pants! It's so much fun."

"My heart is just bursting," he said. "I'm just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew. Right now I'm running on adrenaline."

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. on NBC.

Related Articles
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Attends Teresa's 'Love Bubble' Party Solo — Then Flees in Tears After 'Chosen Family' Jab
THE TRAITORS -- “Murder The Wrote” Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Cooke, Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Brandi Glanville 'Vehemently Denies Any Wrongdoing' as She Misses 'Traitors' Reunion amid 'RHUGT' Fallout
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen on Realizing Her Feelings for 'Best Friend'–Turned–Boyfriend Marcus Jordan: 'I Was Jealous'
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes Made a Fan Laugh So Hard He Nearly Choked to Death: 'There's Always Alcohol Involved'
Sam Claflin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. , Cassie Amato attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Who Is Sam Claflin's Girlfriend? All About Cassie Amato
Steven Yeun
'The Walking Dead' Alum Steven Yeun Reveals He 'Went HAM' with Drugs When He Was Younger
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Arlene Alda and Alan Alda attend Book Signing for Marilyn Berger's "This Is A Soul: The Mission of Rick Hodes" at New York Public Library on April 13, 2010 in New York City
Who Is Alan Alda's Wife? All About Arlene Alda
Sarah Michelle Gellar Pedro Pascal Buffy
Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Winking 'Buffy' Throwback with Pedro Pascal
Damian Lewis attends MGM+'s "A Spy Among Friends" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on February 27, 2023 in New York City.
Damian Lewis Returns to 'Billions' for Season 7: 'Bobby's Back!'
Riley Keough attends the "Daisy Jones & The Six" advance screening and cast & creators in conversation with Caitlin Brody at The 92nd Street Y
Riley Keough Says She 'Lied' About Being Able to Sing When Auditioning for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Leaves' Today' Early After Testing Positive for COVID on Air
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Zach Shallcross Visits an Estonian Witch and a Nudist Sauna For His Latest Round of 'Bachelor' Dates
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Admits He Has Been 'Thinking About Her All the Time' on Surprise Miami Visit
Courtney Cox Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow
Courteney Cox Reunites with 'Friends' 'Sisters' Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Wendy Williams New York Women in Film and Television's 40th Annual Muse Awards
Wendy Williams Is 'Formerly Retired,' Says 'I Want to Be on TV' 4 Months After Taking a Health Break