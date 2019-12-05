Hoda Kotb may be in the midst of planning a wedding, but don’t expect the NBC co-host to be stressed over her walk down the aisle.

“Whatever the opposite of bridezilla is, is me,” Kotb, 55, tells PEOPLE. “I couldn’t give two rips about that part of the story.”

Kotb’s longtime boyfriend, financier Joel Schiffman, proposed Nov. 23 on the beach in Mexico — and Kotb hasn’t stopped gushing ever since.

“I was shocked,” says the Today show anchor. “Beyond surprised.”

Kotb, who adopted daughters Haley Joy, 2, in 2017 and baby girl Hope Catherine in April, adds that she and Schiffman plan to make their matrimony official “sooner rather than later, because what are we waiting for?”

“We may go back to the place we were engaged in Mexico. Lots of margaritas and Mexican food. Keep the tequila on tap!” says Kotb.

“But, we haven’t thought about it too much, nothing we do is about bells and whistles in that way. If he said let’s do it right now, I would. All I want it to be is fun and happy and everybody to feel easy breezy,” says the bride-to-be. “No coordinated bridesmaids, just come as you are. That’s the theme of the rest of my life.”