Hoda Kotb Says Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'in Love' Months After She Revealed New Relationship

Hoda Kotb has given an update on Kathie Lee Gifford's love life.

Kotb, 56, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday and said she still keeps in close contact with Gifford, her former co-host on the fourth hour of Today.

"She's happy," Kotb said. "She's in love."

"She's in love, she's in Nashville, she's singing," she continued. "She's doing all the things she enjoys."

Gifford, 67, first opened up about her new relationship during an appearance on Today in April, after Kotb commented on how happy Gifford seemed.

"I'm in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that's good," she said at the time, noting that she wasn't "ready" to elaborate further — but that didn't stop her old colleagues from pressing for more information.

"Like a boyfriend, Kath?" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked. "You're breaking some news here."

"It's just happy, and I don't want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it," Gifford said. "To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing's missing, that's a beautiful place to be. I'm just so grateful."

Later that morning, Gifford popped into the fourth hour and offered a few more details while chatting with current co-hosts Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"I've just found somebody that is so much fun to be with," she said. "He is challenging to me. He's the smartest person I've ever met, but he's funny."

She continued, "We have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that's exactly what I need and exactly what I want, you know? Different seasons of life — we weren't meant to know each other before, it's right now. We don't know what the future holds at all, but we're having fun today."

Gifford's longtime husband, Frank Gifford, died in 2015 at the age of 84. The pair wed in 1986 and welcomed son Cody in 1990 and daughter Cassidy in 1993.