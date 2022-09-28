Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Are Headed to BravoCon to Grill Andy Cohen!

The Today anchors will get answers to fans' burning questions during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022

By
Published on September 28, 2022 02:00 PM
Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be squeezing Andy Cohen for juicy gossip at BravoCon 2022!

The Today anchors are set to moderate the "Ask Andy" panel on Oct. 14 during Bravo's three-day fan convention next month, according to the event's website.

Cohen, 54, will summon all his expert knowledge as a Bravo producer and Watch What Happens Live host to answer "fans' burning questions" during the panel and "spilling piping hot tea along the way."

ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a>, Watch What Happens Live with <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a> on Bravo
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who shares Real Housewives parody videos on TikTok, will also be getting in on the fun when he hosts the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented by Tresemmé" panel with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Cast members including Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke will discuss balancing "their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of their fabulous, personal lives."

Noteworthy Bravo superfans including Jerry O'Connell, former Bachelorette leading lady Rachel Lindsay, S.E. Cupp, Karamo Brown, Michael Rapaport, Justin Sylvester and Meredith Blake are also set to moderate panels during the convention.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

BravoCon, the biggest bash in the Bravoshphere, returns to New York City Oct. 14–16 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-related delays.

In July, the network announced that more than 100 Bravolebrities including stars from Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck would take part in the convention.

More than 60 live events are planned, including "various cast and executive producer panels, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series," the Bravo previously announced. This year, Bravo will also "deliver even more exclusive iconic Bravolebrity celebrations, including a massive Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations."

In addition, Cohen will host five WWHL episodes during the weekend from the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom. One of those will be WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball, a night that honors "the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tickets for the convention are now available at BravoCon2022.com. Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP, with guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets receiving access of Peacock Premium (12 months for SVIP ticket holders and 6 months for VIP ticket holders).

Three-day passes for the first-ever BravoCon in 2019 famously sold out in 60 seconds. Bravo Insiders will receive special offers and perks.

Related Articles
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Vanderpump Rules Key Art
'Vanderpump Rules' Renewed by Bravo for Season 10
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Pokemon Cookbook
Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
savannah guthrie
Look Back at 'Today' Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
'RHOBH' Reunion: Erika Girardi Reacts to Being Accused of Playing 'the Victim' amid Legal Drama
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Celebrate Hoda Kotb on Her Birthday: 'She Is Our Sunshine'
podcast
Love PEOPLE Podcasts? Check Out More Fun-to-Listen-To Podcast Finds
Lisa Vanderpump, Caroline Manzo
Lisa Vanderpump and Caroline Manzo Avoid Former Housewives Costars at Epic BravoCon 'WWHL' Panel
bravocon-g
BravoCon Postponed to 2022 amid Surge in COVID Cases: 'The Plans Were Incredible'
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Relationship Timeline
bravocon-g
BravoCon Returning for Second Showing in NYC Featuring Fans' 'Favorite Bravolebrities'
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Halloween 2021
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16
'RHONJ' 's Teresa Giudice Says She 'Didn't Like' Andy Cohen for Years: 'Now I Adore You'
The TODAY gang goes all out for its Halloween 2019 theme, Everybody Dance TODAY, dressing up as the most famous dancers from TV and movies. See Craig Melvin and Al Roker as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Carlton; and Peter Alexander as Kevin Bacon in &ldquo;Footloose&rdquo;; Dylan Dreyer mimicking Elaine&rsquo;s memorably awkward moves from &ldquo;Seinfeld&rdquo;; Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager doing some &ldquo;Dirty Dancing&rdquo;; Sheinelle Jones as Janet Jackson in her &ldquo;Rhythm Nation&rdquo; phase; Hoda Kotb as Danny in &ldquo;Saturday Night Live,&rdquo; and Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly as Sandy and Denny from &ldquo;Grease&rdquo;!
Hoda Kotb Says She Doesn't Get to Pick Her 'Today' Show Halloween Costumes: 'I'm Usually a Man'