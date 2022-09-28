Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Are Headed to BravoCon to Grill Andy Cohen!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be squeezing Andy Cohen for juicy gossip at BravoCon 2022!

The Today anchors are set to moderate the "Ask Andy" panel on Oct. 14 during Bravo's three-day fan convention next month, according to the event's website.

Cohen, 54, will summon all his expert knowledge as a Bravo producer and Watch What Happens Live host to answer "fans' burning questions" during the panel and "spilling piping hot tea along the way."

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who shares Real Housewives parody videos on TikTok, will also be getting in on the fun when he hosts the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented by Tresemmé" panel with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Cast members including Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke will discuss balancing "their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of their fabulous, personal lives."

Noteworthy Bravo superfans including Jerry O'Connell, former Bachelorette leading lady Rachel Lindsay, S.E. Cupp, Karamo Brown, Michael Rapaport, Justin Sylvester and Meredith Blake are also set to moderate panels during the convention.

Mike Coppola/Getty

BravoCon, the biggest bash in the Bravoshphere, returns to New York City Oct. 14–16 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-related delays.

In July, the network announced that more than 100 Bravolebrities including stars from Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck would take part in the convention.

More than 60 live events are planned, including "various cast and executive producer panels, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series," the Bravo previously announced. This year, Bravo will also "deliver even more exclusive iconic Bravolebrity celebrations, including a massive Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations."

In addition, Cohen will host five WWHL episodes during the weekend from the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom. One of those will be WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball, a night that honors "the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tickets for the convention are now available at BravoCon2022.com. Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP, with guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets receiving access of Peacock Premium (12 months for SVIP ticket holders and 6 months for VIP ticket holders).

Three-day passes for the first-ever BravoCon in 2019 famously sold out in 60 seconds. Bravo Insiders will receive special offers and perks.