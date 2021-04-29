Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman planned to get married in November but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Hoda Kotb Reveals Who Her Maid of Honor Will Be at Upcoming Wedding to Fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb has chosen her sister, Hala, as her maid of honor for her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

During Thursday's episode of Today, the show's social contributor Donna Farizan said a fan was wondering if Kotb would have a maid of honor at the wedding, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, I would have a maid of honor. It will be Hala, my sister," said Kotb, who co-hosts the fourth hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager.

The TV personality, 56, added that planning a wedding amid the pandemic has been a difficult experience.

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird," she said. "We're like 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know."

Kotb and Schiffman were originally going to tie the knot at a destination wedding in November 2020, but those plans were upended by the ongoing health crisis. In October, she told PEOPLE she hoped to have a wedding in the summer of 2021, though she said in February that it will likely be a little later.

"We can't fly anywhere, what are we supposed to do? It was supposed to be last November," she said on Today at the time. "Maybe this November coming up. That's it. Put it on the calendar."

"We were actually supposed to have our wedding last weekend, that was supposed to be the day," she told Bush Hager, adding that Schiffman made their would-be wedding day "really special."

"And I guess the other thing I'm realizing from all of this is we're a family. Okay? We're a family. I'm about to go interview Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never got married, and they're a family with their children," she said.