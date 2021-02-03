Hoda Kotb Reveals Her 'Beautiful' Wedding Song and Teases Potential Ceremony Date

The Today show co-anchor's wedding was supposed to take place last November, but may now happen later this year, she said

Though her wedding has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hoda Kotb still knows what she and fiancé Joel Schiffman will dance to when the day finally comes.

The Today co-anchor shared the romantic song with Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, noting that they plan to have a DJ play at the wedding.

"I love Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You,'" said Kotb, 56. "That is such a beautiful, beautiful song. I think that'll be our wedding song."

"When?" Bush Hager prompted, to which her co-host said, "I don't know!"

Kotb and Schiffman were originally scheduled to tie the knot at a destination wedding in November 2020, but those plans were upended by the ongoing health crisis. In October, she told PEOPLE she hoped to have a wedding in the summer of 2021, though now she says it's been pushed back a bit further.

"We can't fly anywhere, what are we supposed to do? It was supposed to be last November," she added on Today. "Maybe this November coming up. That's it. Put it on the calendar."

"Just give me something to look forward to," Bush Hager said.

During an episode of Today in November, Kotb said that while she "can't wait" to wed, she's content with her life as it is right now with her two daughters — Hope Catherine, 22 months, and Haley Joy, who turns 4 later this month — and Schiffman.

"We were actually supposed to have our wedding last weekend, that was supposed to be the day," she told Bush Hager at the time, adding that Schiffman made their would-be wedding day "really special."

"And I guess the other thing I'm realizing from all of this is we're a family. Okay? We're a family. I'm about to go interview Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never got married, and they're a family with their children," she said.