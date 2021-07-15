See Hoda Kotb's Hilarious Reaction to Adam Demos' Viral Sex/Life Shower Scene

The scene in question features the actor and his manhood

Hoda Kotb only just got around to checking out the now-viral shower scene from Netflix's Sex/Life — and her reaction was priceless.

Taking part in the scene's TikTok reaction challenge, Kotb's Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager approached her with a phone paused at the moment in question, which occurs 19 minutes and 50 seconds into episode 3. After Hager, 39, hit play, Kotb, 56, appeared momentarily confused about what she was watching — until her jaw suddenly dropped in shock.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sex/Life, inspired by author BB Easton's 2016 novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, follows a suburban housewife named Billie (Sarah Shahi) as she finds herself entangled in a love triangle with her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel), and her former boyfriend, Brad (Adam Demos). Following the show's late June debut, viewers haven't stopped talking about Demos' shower scene, which features full-frontal nudity.

The moment occurs as Cooper finds himself going to great lengths to stalk Brad. He finally goes to his gym and follows him into the showers, where he gets an up-close look at his impressive manhood.

Demos, 36, told Entertainment Weekly that he was comfortable appearing nude on-camera. "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start," said the Australian actor, who is now dating his costar Shahi, 41, in real life. "So I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have — and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SEX/LIFE (L to R) ADAM DEMOS as BRAD SIMON in episode 107 of SEX/LIFE Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

According to showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, Demos' full-frontal moment "was not just for titillation's sake." Rukeyser told Collider last month that the scene highlights how "obsessed" Cooper has become.

Though Rukeyser confirmed that Demos didn't use a body double, she wouldn't reveal whether a prosthesic was involved. "I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells," she said. "So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination."

A member of the show's prosthetics team, however, told Newsweek that the scene does indeed feature a prosthetic, and that prosthetics were used throughout the show.

"[It's] a bit different than what we usually do," special makeup effects designer François Dagenais told the publication. "But hey! We were also involved with changing Sarah's breasts through the flashbacks."