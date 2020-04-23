Hoda Kotb Officiates Zoom Wedding for Couple Who Cancelled Their Nuptials Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom Hoda Kotb Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Although they may not have gotten the wedding they originally planned, an Arizona couple still got the chance to say “I do” — thanks to a little help from Hoda Kotb.

After over three years of dating, John Sizer and Melanie Mulvihill were originally supposed to tie the knot on April 18, before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

“She was like, ‘My dream, it’s falling through,’ ” her best friend Kira Sullivan told Today in a virtual interview. “She wants to start their life together as his wife, not being able to do that is heart-breaking.”

Knowing that Kotb, 55, was an ordained minister, Sullivan reached out — and with a little help from the groom himself, they orchestrated a surprise wedding.

“Nothing like planning a virtual wedding over the course of 4 days,” Sizer quipped, noting that to “give her the surprise of a marriage when she’s not expecting it at all at this point, I think it would make her life.”

On what would have been their wedding weekend, Mulvihill sat down with Sizer for what she thought was going to be a Zoom call with her pal — only to see their entire family, and the pastor who was going to marry them, pop up as well.

“Guys when I see your relationship, I see two people that are in love — hang on, something’s still missing. I need a little help. Hang on,” the pastor said on the call, before giving Mulvihill another surprise as Kotb joined in to lead the couple through their vows.

Of course, Kotb had another surprise up her sleeve.

“It’s not really a wedding without a first dance and I know one of the songs that you love,” she said, before inviting country star Russell Dickerson to join in as well, and sing his song “Yours.”

“I’m just happy my family and friends all could be present and I got to marry the love of my life,” Mulvihill told Today of the special moment.

Speaking with her fellow co-hosts, Kotb revealed that both she and fiancé Joel Schiffman were moved to tears by the couple.

“They are an amazing couple,” she said, noting that during the ceremony “Joel was off to my side crying.”

“We were both crying while we were watching,” she added, adding that the following day, the couple’s loved ones surprised the pair by showing up to their house to celebrate with them from a safe distance.

Playfully, Savannah Guthrie floated out the idea that Kotb could help her renew her vows to husband Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014.

“Anything for you, SG, anything for you,” Kotb sweetly replied.

