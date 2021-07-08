Jenna Bush Hager teased her friend and Today show co-host, saying "I feel like you’re going to come back from one weekend and just be [married]"

Hoda Kotb Says She and Joel Schiffman Plan to Wed When 'Everyone Can Travel'

Hoda Kotb isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle!

The Today star, 56, opened up to co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager about her postponed wedding on Wednesday's episode of the show, revealing why she and fiancé Joel Schiffman are waiting even a little longer to tie the knot. The host and her financier fiancé, 63, originally planned to get married last November.

"We're just trying to make sure that everyone can travel. That's really what we want to do," said Kotb. "We want to do it in a place that we love deep in our soul that means a lot to us, and we want our closest to come."

She added, "But Joel kept saying, 'Why are we waiting? Let's just go already.' "

"I feel like you're gonna come back from one weekend and just be [married]," Bush Hager, 39, teased her friend. "It could happen."

Kotb and Schiffman, who popped the question in November 2019 with a beachfront proposal in Mexico, previously spoke about having their nuptials at the very place he got down on one knee.

This past October, the television journalist told PEOPLE of their wedding plans, "It was actually supposed to happen in November [2020] and Maria Shriver called me. She's like, 'It's still on my calendar. Is it off?' I go, 'Yes, it's off! I thought I called you!' "

hoda kotbe Joel Schiffman and Hoda Kotb | Credit: Hoda Kotbe/Instagram

"I don't know if a destination will be in the cards anymore," Kotb added at the time. "It's been postponed and I always wanted kind of a beach wedding."

Instead, Kotb said she and Schiffman, 63, thought of having their big day somewhere closer to home in the summer.

She also added that "of course it's going to be a beach wedding, and we'll probably do it somewhere around New York."

"I think, just because, why would we [travel], given what's happening? And I don't know how quickly people are going to be able to travel again," Kotb said. "So I think it may be a little bit more intimate than I had anticipated just because of that."

During an episode of Today in November, the Emmy winner said that while she "can't wait" to say "I do," she's content with their life right now as a family of four. She and Schiffman share two daughters — Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4.