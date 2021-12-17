Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Will Host Star-Studded 2021: It's Toast! New Year's Eve Special
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will also reflect on the lighthearted and humorous moments of the year in NBC's 2021: It's Toast!
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have the New Year's Eve pregame covered.
The Today co-hosts will reflect on some of the more lighthearted and humorous moments of the year in the two-hour special 2021: It's Toast!, airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Along with a star-studded lineup of guests that includes Lisa Vanderpump, Carson Kressley and Howie Mandel, they'll be looking back at viral videos, trends, bloopers and pranks "that provided a much-needed break during a challenging year."
The special will also feature appearances from Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Preacher Lawson, Harry Lennix, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Mike Tirico and Johnny Weir.
RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush Reflect on the 'Beauty' of 2020 in Heartwarming New Year's Eve Special
RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Set to Host 'All-Star' New Year's Eve Special in Miami for NBC
After 2021: It's Toast!, viewers can stick around to see Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson ring in 2022 from Miami during Miley's New Year's Eve Party, kicking off at 10:30 p.m. on NBC and live-streaming on Peacock.
It will mark the first time Carson Daly has not hosted NBC's New Year's Eve coverage since 2004 (with the exception of December 31, 2017, when it didn't air due to an NFL broadcast).
With Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels serving as executive producer, the Miley's New Year's Eve Party special will feature some all-star guests and musical performances.