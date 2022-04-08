"We are so grateful for all of the laughs, fun and inspiring conversations," Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager said

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Celebrate 3 Years of Working Together on Today: 'So Grateful'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are celebrating a very special occasion.

On Friday, the news anchors celebrated three years since they started working together on their Today show series, Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"Today marks 3️⃣ whole years since we started Hoda and Jenna," a tweet from the pair's joint Twitter account for the show read. "We are so grateful for all of the laughs, fun and inspiring conversations."

"Thank YOU for following along and supporting us, too," the television duo added to viewers, alongside an emoji featuring two hearts.

Today with Hoda & Jenna airs as the fourth hour of NBC's Today show. Kotb, 57, has remained a part of the show since its inception in April 2008.

Hager, 40, meanwhile, first joined the show in 2019 after Kathie Lee Gifford exited a year prior, following over a decade in the co-hosting spot.

Hager shared a message from NBC's official PR Twitter account marking the three-year occasion, writing in a quote-tweet: "Love you @hodakotb! Three years with the best."

In response, Kotb reshared Bush's message and added her own, writing, "Love you!!!!" alongside three red heart emojis.

During the Friday morning episode, Kotb and Hager took part in a segment where they were tasked with answering questions about moments from their show over the past three years.

When asked how their three-year anniversary felt, Kotb explained that "it doesn't feel like three years," as Bush added, "Great," though she playfully teased, "What is the three-year anniversary gift?"

In another moment from the show, Kotb and Hager were under the impression that they would be chatting with a loyal fan to celebrate their anniversary when they were instead surprised by Trisha Yearwood, who appeared virtually before them.