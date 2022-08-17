Hoda Kotb Is Optimistic About Her Next Love: 'Someone Who Meets Me Now Will Meet Me for Real'

The cover star of PEOPLE's Family Issue details what she hopes to find in her future as a single woman and co-parent

By
and
Published on August 17, 2022 09:00 AM

Hoda Kotb may not be dating right "this second," but she tells PEOPLE she's open to what the future holds.

"In my mind's eye, I sort of see something," says the TODAY anchor, 58. "I don't know why I feel that, but I do."

In January, Kotb announced her split from partner of eight years, Joel Schiffman, on an episode of TODAY.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year," she said, adding their focus would be on 4-year-old daughter Haley and her 2-year-old sister Hope — as well as "on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hoda-kotb/" data-inlink="true">Hoda Kotb</a> Rollout
Jake Chessum

Part of why Kotb still believes the right person is out there for her is because she has been working on finding the right person in herself.

"It's like, you know how people say, the older you get the more comfortable and the more you know who you are?" Kotb shares. "It's like, I think someone who meets me now will meet me for real. You know what I mean?"

In past relationships, Kotb admits she was "always a pleaser," who prioritized the wellness of those around her. Still, she has no regrets about her relationship with Schiffman, 64.

"I liked every phase I was in," she says of her past dating experiences. "I feel like because of Joel, I have Haley and Hope, without question. Without question, I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone."

She adds, "It was a beautiful time together."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hoda-kotb/" data-inlink="true">Hoda Kotb</a> Rollout
Jake Chessum

For more on Hoda Kotb, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

