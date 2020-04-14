Hoda Kotb Is Considering Pushing Back Her Wedding Due to Coronavirus: 'I Already Feel Married'

Image zoom Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Fans might have to wait a bit longer to see Hoda Kotb walk down the aisle.

The Today co-host may push back her beach wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman, 62, amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are literally about to push the button on the save the dates just because … we kind of have our reservations, we know what we want to do, but who’s to know if it’s going to need to be delayed? So Joel and I have been discussing it,” Kotb, 55, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Wedding planning is not top of mind for Kotb, who has continued to host Today from the NBC studio throughout the pandemic.

“It’s such small potatoes,” she says. “My friend was telling me that she was at a Zoom funeral the other day, and I almost died inside. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

The TV anchor continues: “So if you’re planning a celebration, and you’re wondering when it should be, just be lucky you have a celebration to plan.”

In reality, Kotb says she “already feel[s] married” to her entrepreneur beau, whom she calls her “lifelong partner.”

Image zoom Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“I’m so happy to say ‘I do’ and I’m also happy to do it whenever we need to, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s a formality now,” she says.

The pair began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Wall Street event.

He proposed to Kotb while on vacation in Mexico on Nov. 23.

They were finishing a romantic dinner on the beach when “the next thing I know he pulls the chair out and gets down on his knee,” Kotb said in December. “We were both crying. He had tears coming down his face, and he could barely get it out, but he asked, ‘Will you be my wife?’ I said, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’ ”

Image zoom Hoda Kotb/ Instagram

Kotb, who adopted Haley Joy, 3, in 2017 and Hope Catherine, 1, in April 2019, previously told PEOPLE that “sand and drinks and a great deejay” will be part of her nuptials.

“And that’s all I want — just one beautiful moment,” she said in February. “The rest of it’s just drunk dancing.”