Hoda Kotb Says She's Certain She'll Find Love Again: 'I Can Sometimes Feel Him'

Hoda Kotb is optimistic about her romantic future.

The TV personality spoke about her love life with co-host Jenna Bush Hager during Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, beginning with a surprising admission she used to have a crush on a beloved late actor.

"You know who I thought was hot? He died, sorry — a while ago. Brian Dennehy," said Kotb, 58. "There was something about him. He had that whole, police officer strong [quality]. Like, there was something about him. He was big, but he was hot."

Bush Hager, 40, followed up, "Is that what I should be looking out for when I am trying to set you up? I gotta do a little Google search this afternoon."

Kotb then opened up about her hopes for her love life going forward.

"For everybody who is at a phase in their life where they may or may not be with a partner. My sister said to me once, 'Are you afraid of being by yourself?' And I know this is so weird, but I said to her, 'I am not going to be by myself,'" she explained. "Like, I actually know it, as sure as I'm sitting next to you at this desk. I have two beautiful daughters who I am wild about, obviously."

Kotb continued, "But I know with certainty — and it's the strangest feeling to know that. Like, I can sometimes feel him, but I don't see what he looks like, but I feel like it will happen. So if someone is like, 'Maybe you'll meet someone by Christmas….' Maybe! I'm not on the hunt, but I have a weird, like, tingly Spidey-sense about it."

Earlier this year, Kotb announced her separation from her longtime partner, Joel Schiffman, after eight years together. The former couple — who got engaged in November 2019 — share daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna in January. "So we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

Recently, Kotb told Bush Hager she was interested in being set up on a date — and she wanted her colleague to do the honors.

"Because you know me, and I trust you," she said to Bush Hager on the morning show. "If you didn't know me, even if we were anchoring and pretending, then I wouldn't say yes. But you do know me."

