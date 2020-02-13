Hoda Kotb and Andy Cohen Are Still Confused About the Nick Lachey/Jessica Simpson Gift Debacle

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson‘s gift-gate drama has left everyone confused — especially Andy Cohen and Hoda Kotb.

During a Feb. 3 interview on Today, Nick, 46, and wife Vanessa denied to Kotb, 55, that they had sent a gift to Nick’s ex-wife Jessica Simpson after the anchor said that Simpson, 39, told her in a prior interview that they did.

And the confusion only continued when Simpson told Cohen, 51, several days later on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that she had never received a gift from the couple.

So on Wednesday night ,when Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the father of one explained to the Today cohosts what happened when he spoke with Simpson about the situation.

“She came to me and I said, ‘Nick and Vanessa told Hoda and Jenna there was no gift,’ ” Cohen explained. “And then she said, ‘I don’t even know where this whole thing started.’ But it started from her!”

Still confused, Kotb recalled that was was under the impression the Lacheys were on good terms with Simpson when she spoke with them.

“Here’s the thing, when I was interviewing Jessica, she was talking about on what great terms everyone was, like, ‘I’m so happy for them, we have children, they have children,’ ” Kotb said. “And she mentioned something, I thought about a gift, so I was like, ‘Oh, so everyone is happy.'”

“So when they came I was like, ‘Isn’t that cool, everybody is friends,’ ” she continued. “And then that is not the way it was received. I didn’t understand what was going on, I actually was confused.”

Cohen said he was also perplexed, telling the pair, “I actually spent a couple minutes trying to get to the bottom of it.”

“And did you figure anything out?” asked Bush-Hager, 38.

“No,” Cohen responded.

After Nick and Vanessa’s interview with Kotb went viral, some viewers decried on social media that the Love is Blind hosts’ denial of sending a gift was “petty” and “awkward.” Vanessa, 39, defended herself on Twitter, further commenting about the supposed gift, “Trust me! If I sent something, I’d take credit!”

“Truly… I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful,” she wrote in another tweet.

And while Simpson, who is now married to Eric Johnson with three children, told Cohen in the Radio Andy interview that she had never got a gift from the couple — “I don’t know where that came from” — she did say that her “gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married.”

“He has three beautiful children, he’s a father and he’s celebrated for that,” Simpson said. “That’s really a gift to me because I thought that I crushed his heart. I don’t think he believed that I could actually grow up … We were great together when we performed, we were great together on camera. We lived that.”