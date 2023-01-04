Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Call Al Roker 'the Heartbeat' of 'Today' Ahead of His Return to Show

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie know Al Roker will be "back and better than ever" when he returns to the Today show on Friday.

The 68-year-old weatherman is slated to make his first in-studio appearance on the NBC morning show two months after blood clots in his leg and lungs sent him to the hospital.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Roker's anticipated return, Guthrie, 51, said her colleague couldn't be more thrilled to get back to work — and the feeling is mutual on her and Kotb's end.

"Al is the lifeblood of this show, he's the heartbeat. I mean, it just doesn't work without Al. We love him so much, we miss him so much," she said. "He went through this period that was difficult and he did it in his trademark way where he's always smiling, always upbeat, and he is roaring to come back."

"He is ready," she added.

Guthrie called Roker "the Energizer Bunny" but said she wants him to take enough time to recover.

"I hope he takes as much time as he wants to," she shared. "But I think he's really excited to come back to work, and we're excited to have him."

"I think they'll have to hold him back," Guthrie added. "I mean, I think you know all of us around him are saying, 'Take it easy, buddy.'"

Kotb, 58, echoed Guthrie's sentiments, noting that the Today anchors are excited for Roker's return.

"Al went through the wringer and Al never complains about anything," she explained. "So, to understand that he came back from a very difficult place, is on his feet, is strong again and is gonna be sitting next to us on Friday."

"We've seen Al go through everything. He's never out. He never takes time," she continued. "The fact that he took time meant that he needed it and now his moment is here. We're ready. The crowd's ready."

Roker has been absent from Today for several weeks, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized, released weeks later and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

His health issues caused him to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center. But on Dec. 8, he shared via Instagram that he was out of the hospital once again.

Since then, Guthrie, Kotb Melvin and their Today colleagues have been providing steady updates on Roker's recovery. They even included a sweet shout-out to him in their 2022 digital holiday card, and surprised Roker at home with a Christmas carol sing-along.

He's been updating fans on his recovery on Instagram, too, and made a virtual appearance on Today to check in with his status.

"It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this," Roker said on Dec. 12. "This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."

At home, Roker has been surrounded by his family, including his wife Deborah Roberts and daughters Courtney, 35, and Leila, 24, as well as son Nick, 20, when he returned from college.

All have been a steady support for Roker. "I feel good, I feel strong. And every day, I feel al little bit better," he said, thanking his medical team at New York Presbyterian Hospital, including his doctor and "all the wonderful nurses."

But recovery has been slow, Roker noted. "You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for 4 weeks. So it's just a certain amount of weakness," Roker said, adding that he's doing physical and occupational therapy every day. "I've got to just get my strength back. And in the meantime, I was thinking in January of getting my knee replaced, so I've got to push that back. So I've got a number of issues."

"I just feel like it's going to be a little bit of a slog, but a lot of people have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources," Roker said. "I'm very fortunate, very blessed to be able to have these resources."

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.