Hocus Pocus Will Air 27 Times During Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

Get those pumpkins ready: Halloween is about to last all October long.

Freeform released its “31 Nights of Halloween” movie lineup — and the network’s roster of films is sure to have you craving plenty of candy.

Beginning Oct. 1, Freeform is celebrating Halloween’s biggest pop culture moments with movies like Ghostbusters and the Scream trilogy.

Full of frights, phantoms and fun, the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup includes favorites like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family and The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon/.

Some non-Halloween themed films such as Iron Man, Finding Nemo, and Zootopia also made the list.

And Hocus Pocus fans, prepare to celebrate: The cult-classic film will air a whopping 27 times.

Image zoom SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

Check out the full schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Monster House

5:05 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monster’s Inc.

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless Freeform premiere

12:00 p.m. Monster House

2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom HouseFreeform premiere

4:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon Freeform premiere

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins Freeform premiere

11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. ParaNorman

9:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

1:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest Freeform premiere

9:00 p.m. Goosebumps Freeform premiere

11:30 p.m. Monster House

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. Monster House

11:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Image zoom Snap/REX/Shutterstock

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. Iron Man

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. Iron Man

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. Monster House

3:45 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:30 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo

2:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles

12:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Saturday Scream-a-thon!

6:00 p.m. Scream Freeform premiere

8:40 p.m. Scream 2 Freeform premiere

11:20 p.m. Scream 3 Freeform premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana

10:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. Matilda

5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. Matilda

1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 a.m. ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m. Disney’s 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Image zoom Clive Coote/Disney/Shutterstock

Friday, Oct. 18

11:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:00 p.m. National Treasure

3:00 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

4:15 p.m. Disney’s Zootopia

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. Disney’s Zootopia

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m. Monster House

2:40 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 24

11:00 a.m. Matilda

1:10 p.m. Disney’s Moana

3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 25

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. Monster House

9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

9:00 a.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Image zoom Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Thursday, Oct. 31 Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus