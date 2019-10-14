Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Actor Stephen Moore Dies at 81

Image zoom Stephen Moore Joby Sessions/Future/Shutterstock

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy star Stephen Moore has died at the age of 81.

The radio and TV series’ producer/director, Dick Maggs, announced the sad news Saturday, tweeting, “Our dear friend Stephen Moore has died. A fine actor, a lovely man and the original and most iconic voice of Marvin The Paranoid Android in The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy.

“Our thoughts are with his family and our memories of him will always make us smile,” he added. “RIP Stephen.”

Image zoom Stephen Moore Alastair Muir/Shutterstock

Moore was best known for voicing Marvin the Paranoid Android in the British sci-fi comedy — which began as a radio show in 1978 before becoming a TV series in 1981. Other notable TV roles include Last Place on Earth, The Queen’s Nose and Solo. He memorably appeared in an episode of Doctor Who season 5 in 2010 and had a theater career as well, performing for the Royal Shakespeare Company and on London’s West End.

Image zoom Stephen Moore Ted Blackbrow/ANL/Shutterstock

West End actor Ben Barnes called him “sensitive, brilliant actor and a funny, lovely man” on Twitter.

The Guardian reports that Moore was marred four times and divorced three. He is survived by five childre: Robyn, Guy, Hedda, Charlotte and Sophie, according to Variety.