History Channel Announces New Format for Evel Live 2 After Star Axell Hodges Is Injured

Image zoom Axell Hodges Chris Tedesco

One of the History Channel‘s most popular live shows is getting a revamp following an injury to its star, Axell Hodges.

On Friday, the network announced in a press release to PEOPLE that Evel Live 2 would be airing Sunday with a whole new format, after Hodges, a freestyle motorcyclist, crashed during a practice jump while filming.

Hodges, 22, was attempting to jump further than anyone ever has on a motorcycle — including famed daredevil Evel Knievel — when he severely injured both his ankles just days before the live show.

Exclusive footage of his injury will be shown during the show on Sunday, followed by an appearance by X Games Medalist Vicki Golden, who will set out to do what Hodges was unable to in her own epic motorcycle stunt.

“Having a crash ahead of something you’ve been working so hard toward just plain sucks,” Hodges said in the press release. “The team and I were making a lot of progress during testing and the distance we were approaching looked good for Sunday’s event.”

Image zoom Axell Hodges Chris Tedesco

RELATED: Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Charged with Domestic Battery

“Unfortunately, I made a mistake in the air, and wasn’t able to adjust in time for landing,” the motorcyclist added. “I’m shocked I’m not in worse shape and feel extremely grateful to have ben able to get up from this crash.”

Golden, 26, will make history on Sunday, becoming the first woman attempting to break the fire board record, riding at high speed through a series of flaming wooden boards. The record of 12 was set in 2007.

Her motorcycle prepped for the fiery ride is the Indian FTR 1200 S with a 1203cc V-Twin engine, 120 horsepower and 87-ft-lbs. of low-end torque, according to the press release.

RELATED VIDEO: Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila Reveal How the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Franchise Has Evolved

Evel Live 2 will be hosted by American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman and professional motorsports icon Travis Pastrana. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee will serve as the weather analyst on the sidelines, narrating how the wind and heat affect the night’s stunts.

Fans that wish to see if Golden can make history can get tickets for the show, which are currently set at $25 for general admission. The event takes place at San Bernardino International Airport in California and is run by Nitro Circus.

Evel Live 2 airs on Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on History Channel.