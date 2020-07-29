2020 Emmy Nominations Criticized by Hispanic Caucus for 'Erasure' of Latinx Actors

"Our stories are as good as anyones—as universal, as moving, as funny, as heroic," wrote the Hispanic Caucus in response to a lack of Latinx actors nominated for Emmys

The latest group of Emmy Award nominees is lacking in Latinx representation.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy unveiled the nominations for TV's biggest night, and while the 2020 class of honorees had a record-breaking number of Black creatives among its ranks, some quickly pointed out the near absence of Latino and Latina stars in the acting categories.

The lone Latinx actor acknowledged, The Daily Beast points out, is Alexis Bledel, who was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale, a category she won in 2017.

The Hispanic Caucus called out the Emmys on Twitter for the lack of representation, calling the "erasure of Latinx actors" a "demoralizing disappointment for the U.S.’s largest minority group, representing nearly 1-in-5 Americans."

"Media depictions of Latinos shape public perceptions. Lack of positive representation can lead to ignorance, even hate when taken to the extreme," the Congressional caucus tweeted. "There were good shows and performances by Latinos—@TheEmmys could have chosen at least one to celebrate."

"Studio executives should green-light more films and shows starring Latinos, made by Latinos and telling Latino stories. Latino stories are American stories," read a subsequent post. "Our stories are as good as anyones—as universal, as moving, as funny, as heroic. We deserve the opportunity to tell them."

A spokesperson for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Steven Canals, co-creator of Pose — which scored a nod for star Billy Porter, who won for the show last year — reacted to lead actress Rodriguez's snub on Twitter, writing: "Okay, real talk... what does @MjRodriguez7 have to do - aside from baring her heart & pouring her soul into every damn scene - to get a Best Actress nomination?! #PoseFX #Emmys."

The awards show did, however, make strides in recognizing Black actors as a record number received nominations this year. Variety reported that 34.3 percent of the acting nominees are Black, with a total of 102 acting nominees across the categories.

In the category of outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, Regina King was nominated for Watchmen, Octavia Spencer for Self Made, and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere. Other notable recognition came for Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, black-ish, Hollywood and Euphoria, to name a few.

Showing appreciation for Watchmen's nominations — the most of any show this year leading with 26 — King, 49, called the celebrated HBO series, which tackles topics of police brutality and racism, one of the most "important projects" of her career.

"Every single writer, director, cast, and crew member dug deep and gave everything because we believed in Dave Gibbons & Alan Moore's story that was reimagined by Damon Lindelof," she tweeted. "Thank you @TelevisionAcad for recognizing one of the most timely & important projects of our careers."