'HIMYF' Creators Tease 'Major Impact' Neil Patrick Harris's Return as Barney Will Have on New Series

How I Met Your Father's season 2 premiere had a cameo from Harris' legendary How I Met Your Mother character Barney Stinson — and the show's creators are now teasing what's to come

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 12:21 PM
How i met your father, Neil Patrick Harris
Photo: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

This post has spoilers from the season 2 premiere of How I Met Your Father.

Suit up! Barney is back and it's legendary.

Neil Patrick Harris' beloved character was introduced in the original CBS series How I Met Your Mother about a hopeless romantic telling his children the long-winded love story about their mother while navigating adulthood in N.Y.C with his four best friends, including Harris' Barney Stinson, a confident player with catchy one-liners. The cast also included Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders, with narration from late actor Bob Saget.

Harris, 49, reprised his role in a surprise appearance in the season 2 premiere of Hulu spin-off How I Met Your Father Tuesday.

In the episode, Sophie — played by leading lady Hilary Duff — calls her mom with concerns that she's dating her father, leading her to crash into a vehicle once the call ends. The car, viewers promptly find out, belongs to none other than Barney, who exits and exclaims, "Dude!" — one of the character's sayings in the original series.

How i met your father, Neil Patrick Harris
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

This is only the beginning of Harris' introduction to the show, however, as creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger say audiences will be seeing more of him as season 2 continues.

The creators told TV Line Barney will have a "major impact" on the season's storyline, while also showing fans where he is at in his life today.

"Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they've landed and where they're at," Aptaker told the news outlet. "But it's also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction. Similar to Robin last year, we'll learn some more about where Barney's at, but it'll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season."

HIMYM left Barney divorced from Robin Scherbatsky (Smulders) and a dad to Ellie. While some fans have speculated that Barney could be Sophie's mysterious father, the creators shut this rumor down, as the age difference wouldn't have added up with the original plot line.

"We're not telling a teen dad story," Aptaker told TV Line. "I think given Lori's age, that'd become a pretty uncomfortable story."

How I Met Your Father -- “Timing Is Everything” - Episode 110 -- Sophie gets romantic advice from someone who's been through it all. Valentina and Charlie face a tough crossroads. Jesse makes a choice. Robin (Cobie Smulders), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Though Harris was happy to follow suit of Smulders — who reprised the role of Robin in the first season of HIMYF — he and the creators first had Zoom discussions on how to bring back Barney in a way that would be authentic to the character but also appropriate in the #MeToo era. (His character previously drew criticism for his problematic dealings with women.)

"We wanted to bring him back, and we wanted him to be true to his character and to the fans that loved Barney so much," Berger said in the interview. "But we also wanted him to exist on our show, in our time, in a way that made sense, so all of that Zoom was spent talking about how we could blend all those things and service him and the show in the best way possible."

While it has yet to be revealed how many of the season's 20 episodes Barney will appear in, the creators promise that people will be "pleasantly surprised" with how Sophie and Barney's storyline will end up intertwining.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father air Tuesdays on Hulu.

Related Articles
How I Met Your Mother, Season Four
Neil Patrick Harris Cameo Teased in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere
Steve Martin and Martin Short cover rollout
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Everything to Know
cobra kai season 4
'Cobra Kai' Set for Final Season as Creators Tease More 'Karate Kid' Coming: 'Miyagiverse Has Never Been Stronger'
Hilary Duff and Cobie Smulders
'How I Met Your Mother' Star Cobie Smulders Has Surprise Cameo in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 Finale
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2
Ginny & Georgia Creator Reveals that Georgia Will Be a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' after Her Secret Was Revealed
'Ginny & Georgia' Creator Says Season 2 Cliffhanger 'Was Always the Plan' and Teases 'Conflict' in Season 3
Neil Patrick Harris; Hilary Duff
Neil Patrick Harris Says Barney Won't Appear on 'How I Met Your Father' Unless He's 'Changed'
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjzfyoO7Jh/. Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris Enjoys 'Amazing' Trip to Disney World with Family and Friend Mariska Hargitay
Ginny and Georgia Season 2
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress as Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
seinfeld festivus
Festivus, Chrismukkah and Other Fictional TV Holidays You Can Celebrate
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Relationship Timeline
Uncoupled. Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 105 of Uncoupled. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Neil Patrick Harris Goes Through 'Five Stages of Grief' in Netflix's New Series 'Uncoupled'