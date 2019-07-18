Spencer Pratt Blocks The Hills: New Beginnings Costar Brandon Lee on Instagram

Tensions appear to be simmering between Spencer Pratt and his The Hills: New Beginnings costar Brandon Lee.

Pratt, 35, posted a video to Twitter showing himself unfollowing and then blocking Lee, 23, on Instagram.

“#TheHills update,” he wrote.

Lee — who is the son of actress/model Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee — did not appear on the original iteration of The Hills. Though he’s been seen in every episode of the reboot, Lee has had limited contact with Pratt up to this point. Most of his scenes have been filmed with Brody Jenner.

And while Pratt did not explain the reasoning behind the tweet, he recently admitted on LadyGang wthat he’s not real-life friends with any of the cast members (presumably besides his wife, Heidi).

“I have cast members texting me like, off the show, like, so affected by tweets and things I’m saying on podcasts, ‘Wah, wah, wah, wah,'” he said. “It’s because of Instagram. Instagram ruined … people are so used to controlling their narratives and the edit, and it’s like, ‘I’m not protecting any of you. I hate you all.’ Like, literally, ‘I hate you.'”

“These people are lunatics, they think they’re, like, so special and we should be filming them,” he continued. “The diva factor … it’s because people now have Instagram followings, so they think that means something. These real people, if we get more of them, we will have scary ratings.”

Pratt also said that Jenner, 35, has blocked him from forming a friendship with Lee.

“Unless there’s a camera here, don’t call me,” he added of his strained relationship with the cast. “If we’re not filming, you don’t exist to me, go away.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.