Hills Reunion! Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag and Jason Wahler Together Again with Their Kids

The Hills are alive… with the sound of a mini-reunion!

Jason Wahler (known to fans as Lauren Conrad‘s ex-boyfriend whom she picked Paris over) shared a photo of his get together with former MTV costars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag in Laguna Beach, California, on Thursday.

“It was so nice reconnecting with @heidipratt and @spencerpratt They have such a wonderful little family! @mtv,” Wahler captioned a photo of him, his wife Ashley and their 11-month-old daughter Delilah Ray Wahler with Pratt, 34, Montag, 31, and their 9-month-old son Gunner.

“Learn to forgive and forget!” Wahler, 31, added.

The demise of Montag and Conrad’s friendship occurred after reports that LC and Wahler had allegedly made a sex tape.

At the time Conrad denied reports saying: “Jason and I would like to make it clear that we did not make a tape with us having sex. Jason and I are both shocked and hurt that people would say such horrible things about us. I can’t believe that somebody would go to such great lengths to try to damage my reputation.”

Fans later learned that Pratt was the one who started the rumor, hence the infamous “You know what you did!” line directed at Montag in season 3.

On Tuesday, Wahler shared several videos to Instagram Story documenting their mini-reunion including one of Pratt drinking coffee as The Hills theme song, Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” played in the background.

Wahler was also featured on MTV’s Laguna Beach with Conrad before they joined Pratt and Montag on The Hills.

In April, Laguna Beach costar Kristin Cavallari, who joined The Hills seasons after Wahler, said Pratt and Montag pulled the plug on a potential reunion show.

“Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together. Then two people pulled out,” Cavallari, 31, said on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

When McCarthy guessed if it was Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag who were the culprits, Cavallari initially said, “No comment.”