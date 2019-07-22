The Hills: New Beginnings Renewed for Season 2

By Jodi Guglielmi
July 22, 2019 04:08 PM

Forget a rooftop; this is the kind of news The Hills fans will want to shout from the top of the Hollywood sign!

After a wildly successful season 1, The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed for a second season, MTV announced Monday.

There is no word on who from season 1 will return, or if new cast members will be added.

The reboot follows the lives of original cast members Audrina PatridgeSpencer and Heidi PrattBrody JennerWhitney PortStephanie PrattFrankie DelgadoJason Wahler and Justin Bobby as well as newcomers to the show, Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton.

And while it had been 13 years since the original series premiered, the cast jumped at the idea to reunite.

The Hills: New Beginnings 
Jeff Riedel

“We got back together and it feels like no time has passed,” Patridge, 34, told PEOPLE ahead of season 1.

Fans have watched the cast navigate their friendships and relationships through having kids, getting married and even getting divorced.

“We’re all older for sure now,” said Jenner, 36. “So, it definitely has a different feel. But there was a lot of drama for sure. Right out of the gate, people were coming for each other’s throats!”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.

