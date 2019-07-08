The Hills: Brody Jenner Confronts Spencer Pratt Over 'Beef' About 1-Year-Old Son Gunner

Brody Jenner wants to clear the air with Spencer Pratt.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday evening’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Jenner, 35, is shocked to learn that Pratt, 35, has “beef” with him about something that happened more than a year prior.

“Somebody said Spencer’s got beef with me or something. What is this?” Jenner asks wife Kaitlynn Carter while sitting together in a bar. “About what?”

“I don’t think he was going to say anything, but Heidi brought it up,” Carter explains.

“I guess he was really bummed that back when Gunner was born, you didn’t go see him,” she adds about Pratt and wife Heidi Montag’s son Gunner Stone, who turned 1 in October.

From Jenner’s perspective, Pratt should have confronted him about the issue rather than letting it fester.

“But if he had some issue with that, you know, he could call me, come to my house,” says Jenner, who goes on to allege that Pratt “didn’t even invite me to” Gunner’s first birthday party.

“Here he is sobbing about, ‘Oh, I didn’t do this,’ but at the same time he didn’t invite me to his first birthday,” says Jenner, deciding to hash it out with Pratt.

“I’ll go walk up to him right now,” Jenner tells Carter about Pratt, who is in the same bar.

In a confessional interview, Jenner explains a phone call would have nipped everything in the bud.

“All he has to do is talk to me about it. Be like, ‘Hey man, look, I’m not really liking this,’ ” says Jenner.

“But he doesn’t do that. He like holds it in and then just like brings up some bulls— out of nowhere that like doesn’t even make sense,” Jenner adds.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.