The Hills: Audrina Patridge Flirts with Ex Ryan Cabrera, Says They'll Always Have 'Chemistry'

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Audrina Patridge heads out on a much-needed boating excursion with friends.

“It’s so nice to get out of the city and leave all my worries and issues at the shoreline, hop on a boat and just go,” she says. “This is my happy place.”

When she meets up with Mischa Barton on the docks, she reveals she invited a special guest to join them: her ex Ryan Cabrera.

“You did? That’s great!” Barton says. “What’s up with you guys?”

“He’s someone that I care about,” says Patridge, 34. “We always hang out and there’s no label or anything, right now. We just really enjoy other, and whatever happens, happens, I guess.”

“Ryan’s always on tour or producing, so whenever he’s back in town, we get together, we hang out,” she adds. “There’s always that little bit of chemistry and flirty-ness between us.”

Cabrera, 37, shows up, and the group boards the boat. As they head out, he grabs his guitar and hands Patridge a harmonica so they can perform a sweet song together — and their chemistry certainly doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I definitely think Audrina does have a bit of a crazy connection with Ryan,” says Barton, 33. “They’ve known each other for a very long time, but he still seems intent on being kind to her and making her smile and making her laugh.”

“Ryan and Justin couldn’t be more different,” she adds. “Ryan is totally the opposite, almost. It’s really fun to see her happy and free like this.”

Patridge and Cabrera were first linked in January 2010 and dated seriously, as documented on the original run of The Hills, before splitting in May of that same year.

They got back together last summer, with Patridge telling PEOPLE in June 2018 she was “the happiest I’ve ever been.” But by the fall, a source confirmed to PEOPLE they had called it quits once again.

“Ryan’s a very sweet guy and he cares a lot for Audrina, but he’s not ready for a serious relationship or to settle down,” the source said.

“They didn’t see a long-term future for now,” the source added. “They’re still friendly, though.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.