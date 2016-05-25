Hillary Clinton Plays Veepstakes on Ellen, Passes Up Chewbacca Mom and Beyoncé for Michelle Obama: 'Talk About Somebody Well-Prepared!'
Hillary Clinton played a game of “Who’d You Rather? VP Edition” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday morning, narrowing down her vice presidential short list to the likes of George Clooney, Beyoncé and viral sensation Chewbacca Mom.
“This is very helpful,” Clinton said before the game started, joking to the audience, “Don’t tell anybody because we want it to be a big surprise.”
Passing over rival Bernie Sanders for TV president Tony Goldwyn, Clinton then moved along to supporters – and crowd favorites – Clooney and Beyoncé before ultimately settling on Michelle Obama.
“She’d be great,” Clinton said of the first lady. “She’d be great. Talk about somebody well-prepared! I think it’s a great idea.”
DeGeneres threw her own name into the mix at the last minute, but quickly took herself out of the running, citing issues with the temperature at the White House.
“I turned it down because you told me that you can’t get the temperature cold enough. I told you I like it really, really cold at night,” DeGeneres said.
“Yeah, you can’t open the windows,” Clinton replied. “They’re all bullet-proof. It’s not fun.”