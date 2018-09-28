Hillary Clinton Makes a Surprising (and Hilarious) Cameo in Premiere of Murphy Brown Revival

The Murphy Brown revival only just premiered, but it already scored its first big-name: Hillary Clinton.

On the sitcom’s return Thursday night, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee interviewed for a job as the main character’s secretary. In the show’s original run, the temp role was famously played by an ever-revolving cast of guest stars, including Bette Midler, JFK Jr. and Rosie O’Donnell.

In the scene, the women quipped back and forth about Clinton’s qualifications — namely how familiar she is with “emails.” The political pièce de résistance? The contact info on her business card reads: Hilary@YouCouldaHadMe.com.

CBS announced in January that the series about an eponymous investigative journalist played by Candice Bergen would be returning. This season will run for 13 episodes, with series creator Diane English returning as the main writer and executive producer. It also stars original cast members Faith Ford, Pat Corley, Charles Kimbrough, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud.

The original 10-season run aired from 1988-1998.

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on CBS.