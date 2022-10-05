Entertainment TV Hilary Swank Talks Possibility of Reprising 'Karate Kid' Character on 'Cobra Kai' : 'No One's Called Me' Swank starred as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid — but she said there haven't been any conversations of her reviving the role for Netflix's Cobra Kai By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 11:45 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Hilary Swank. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Hilary Swank is still waiting for a call from Cobra Kai. After appearing in the 1994 film The Next Karate Kid as Julie Pierce, Swank, 48, has been asked countless times by fans if she'll ever appear in the Netflix karate series. "I'm not in Cobra Kai, no one's asked me to be in Cobra Kai," Swank told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan. "A lot of people ask if I'm going to be on it, it's like, the No. 1 question I get." When Seacrest, 47, asked if Swank had her eyes on playing Julie again, the Oscar winner revealed the ball is still in Netflix's court. "No one's called me!" she said, later adding, "but it's so funny, isn't it, that's the one thing I get asked the most and no one's called me?" Replied Seacrest, "After today that's going to change, Hilary Swank, I can promise you." See Every Actor from The Karate Kid Who Reprises Their Role on Cobra Kai Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Season 5 of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix in September. Beyond Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, many Karate Kid alum have reprised their movie roles for the series, including Martin Kove as John Kreese, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Elisabeth Shue as Ali ("with an 'i'") Mills Schwarber, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi and Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes, among others. Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle' Though Swank didn't rule out a return to Cobra Kai, she may have more important plans ahead. On Good Morning America Wednesday Morning, the Alaska Daily star announced she's pregnant with twins. The children will be Swank's first. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. All five seasons of Cobra Kai can be streamed in full on Netflix.