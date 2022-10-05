Hilary Swank Talks Possibility of Reprising 'Karate Kid' Character on 'Cobra Kai' : 'No One's Called Me'

Hilary Swank is still waiting for a call from Cobra Kai.

After appearing in the 1994 film The Next Karate Kid as Julie Pierce, Swank, 48, has been asked countless times by fans if she'll ever appear in the Netflix karate series.

"I'm not in Cobra Kai, no one's asked me to be in Cobra Kai," Swank told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan. "A lot of people ask if I'm going to be on it, it's like, the No. 1 question I get."

When Seacrest, 47, asked if Swank had her eyes on playing Julie again, the Oscar winner revealed the ball is still in Netflix's court.

"No one's called me!" she said, later adding, "but it's so funny, isn't it, that's the one thing I get asked the most and no one's called me?"

Replied Seacrest, "After today that's going to change, Hilary Swank, I can promise you."

Season 5 of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix in September. Beyond Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, many Karate Kid alum have reprised their movie roles for the series, including Martin Kove as John Kreese, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Elisabeth Shue as Ali ("with an 'i'") Mills Schwarber, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi and Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes, among others.

Though Swank didn't rule out a return to Cobra Kai, she may have more important plans ahead. On Good Morning America Wednesday Morning, the Alaska Daily star announced she's pregnant with twins. The children will be Swank's first.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

All five seasons of Cobra Kai can be streamed in full on Netflix.