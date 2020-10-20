Hilary Swank's Space Drama Away Canceled by Netflix After 1 Season

Hilary Swank's outer space drama Away has reportedly been canceled after one season.

The series, which stars the Oscar winner as astronaut Emma Green, has not been picked up for a second season by Netflix, according to reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Away premiered just over a month ago, on Sept. 4.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In Away, Swank, 46, joins the Joint Mars Initiative, an international crew undertaking a three-year trip to the red planet. With the role of the commander of a spaceship headed for Mars, Swank told PEOPLE that she has an entirely new view of the world.

“It’s a gift that I’ve been given, to be a storyteller,” she said last month. “I couldn’t be more blessed. I literally get to walk in different shoes with every single job that I get. It enriches me as a human being in so many ways — it blows open the blinders of how I see the world.”

While it’s an action-packed series, Swank said she was drawn to it because the tension didn’t come from one familiar plotline. “I love that the commander on this mission to Mars is a woman and that that's not the drama of the show,” she said.

"I love that the show deals with all different types of races. There's an LGBTQ storyline. It really is representative of the world we live in," said Swank. "And I think so often, in the 30 years of my career, so much of it was just from the point of view of really a white straight male. It wasn't representative of the street that I walk down every day."

Away also stars Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Talitha Bateman, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki, and the series was created by Andrew Hinderaker.

Swank — who won her first Oscar in 2000 for her portrayal of trans man Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry and again in 2005 for the Clint Eastwood boxing film Million Dollar Baby— is known for going all-in for her roles. The actress explained her intent with each career move.

“We are trying to continually find equality as women in very much what I think is a man's world," she told PEOPLE. "I think I'm drawn for sure to these women, mostly true stories, who persevere in their own way.”

The cancellation comes after a few other shows got cut by Netflix. GLOW was canceled by the streaming service earlier this month, and teen drama The Society was cut short after a cliffhanger, both due to pandemic delays and complications.