Hilary Duff’s Younger Costar Molly Bernard Officiated Her Wedding Along with Chris Mintz-Plasse

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma called on two of their closest friends to help them tie the knot.

On Friday, Molly Bernard — who plays Duff’s pal on the hit TV Land series Younger — reflected on what it was like to be an officiant at the happy couple’s wedding last week. Joining her in marrying the pair was Koma’s pal, actor Chris Mintz-Plasse, who’s best known for his iconic role as McLovin in the 2007 comedy Superbad.

“@mintzplasse’s somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two actors standing together at the ceremony, which took place at the Los Angeles home of Duff, 32, and the singer-songwriter, also 32.

In the image, Bernard has a big smile on her face while standing next to Mintz-Plasse, who appears to look glum.

Besides being pals, Koma and Mintz-Plasse are members of a bowling team called Bowling with the Beatles, which has its own Instagram account.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma at Their L.A. Home: ‘It Was Small and Low-Key,’ Source Says

Like a true pal, Bernard went above and beyond the normal officiant duties as she celebrated her pal’s big day.

In another image, taken after the ceremony, Bernard found herself down on the ground in a full split at Duff’s feet.

“As most officiants do, I fell into a deep split at the feet of bride @hilaryduff,” the actress quipped, while going on to post a short clip of herself and the bride dancing around. “We boogied,” the actress, who is also godmother to Duff’s daughter, wrote.

One day after the couple tied the knot, the Lizzie McGuire star shared her first photo from the big day.

“This,” Duff simply captioned the portrait, in which the newlyweds posed in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with “Just Married” written on the rear window. The wedding image also showed off her backless ivory gown, which was designed by Jenny Packham.

“For the rest of forever… 12.21.19,” Koma captioned the same snap.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Tears Up Telling the Sweet Story of Husband Matthew Koma’s Proposal

Duff’s two children, daughter Banks Violet, 14 months, and son Luca Cruz, 7, were also present for the event — and the bride kept them even closer to her by having their initials stitched into her dress.

“They are part of our ceremony, and obviously the biggest part of our life,” Duff said in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, showing the intricacies of her custom gown ahead of the big day.

As a whole, Duff shared she couldn’t have been happier with the gown. “I love it … I feel really comfortable, and I feel like it’s everything that I’ve dreamed of,” she raved, noting that one day, she might be able to pass it along to her daughter.

“Maybe one day Banks will want to wear my dress, and she can add to it,” she said.