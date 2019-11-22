These Hilary Duff Throwback Photos from the Lizzie McGuire Days Are What Early 2000s Dreams Are Made Of
Her “Please Return to Tiffany & Co.” heart necklace was a staple of the time.
As were low-rise … everything.
Hilary chose a maroon jumpsuit with a huge black bow over her shoulder for the 2001 Emmy Awards. And don’t forget the hair accessories!
Check out Duff’s edgy black lowlights!
Velvet pants? Check! Graphic tee? Check! Huge belt buckle? Check!
Duff wore a Canadian tuxedo with turquoise blue embellishments and coordinating snakeskin boots to the Crossroads movie premiere in 2002.
Between the beaded bag, the fur-trimmed purple coat, matching purple lace shirt and chain belts, there is so much happening here.
We’re pretty sure the embellishments on Hilary’s hot pink, sheer top are ribbons from a cassette tape. Rock on!
When in doubt, match your bucket hat to your purse.
Belts were really on-trend in 2003, and it’s clear Duff was very trendy!
Duff worked this ensemble, made complete with some silk capri pants and a choker, to the Shanghai Knights movie premiere in 2003.
She was a big fan of silk capri pants in 2003. She rocked them again while hosting MTV’s TRL.
An asymmetrical blouse paired with black pants was Hilary’s choice for the American Music Awards in 2003.
Loving the subtle matching Duff did with her jeweled belly chain, bracelet, ring and shirt at the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie at Tribeca Film Festival in 2003.
Duff slayed the orange carpet in 2003 at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.
Von Dutch was everywhere in the early aughts (remember their trucker hats?), including on Duff’s red leather pants.
Before there was Euphoria, there was Hilary Duff giving us makeup inspiration.
BRB, trying to figure out how to do this with our hair.