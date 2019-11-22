These Hilary Duff Throwback Photos from the Lizzie McGuire Days Are What Early 2000s Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff is far from an outfit repeater
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 22, 2019 01:47 PM

1 of 19

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Her “Please Return to Tiffany & Co.” heart necklace was a staple of the time. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Robert Mora/Getty

As were low-rise … everything. 

3 of 19

Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

Hilary chose a maroon jumpsuit with a huge black bow over her shoulder for the 2001 Emmy Awards. And don’t forget the hair accessories! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Justin Kahn/WireImage

Check out Duff’s edgy black lowlights! 

Advertisement

5 of 19

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Velvet pants? Check! Graphic tee? Check! Huge belt buckle? Check! 

6 of 19

Vince Bucci/Getty

Duff wore a Canadian tuxedo with turquoise blue embellishments and coordinating snakeskin boots to the Crossroads movie premiere in 2002. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Between the beaded bag, the fur-trimmed purple coat, matching purple lace shirt and chain belts, there is so much happening here. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

We’re pretty sure the embellishments on Hilary’s hot pink, sheer top are ribbons from a cassette tape. Rock on! 

Advertisement

9 of 19

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

When in doubt, match your bucket hat to your purse. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Belts were really on-trend in 2003, and it’s clear Duff was very trendy! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Duff worked this ensemble, made complete with some silk capri pants and a choker, to the Shanghai Knights movie premiere in 2003.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Evan Agostini/Getty

She was a big fan of silk capri pants in 2003. She rocked them again while hosting MTV’s TRL. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

KMazur/WireImage

An asymmetrical blouse paired with black pants was Hilary’s choice for the American Music Awards in 2003. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Lawrence Lucier/Getty

Loving the subtle matching Duff did with her jeweled belly chain, bracelet, ring and shirt at the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie at Tribeca Film Festival in 2003. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Frank Micelotta/Getty

Duff slayed the orange carpet in 2003 at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Scott Gries/Getty

Von Dutch was everywhere in the early aughts (remember their trucker hats?), including on Duff’s red leather pants. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Victor Spinelli/WireImage

Before there was Euphoria, there was Hilary Duff giving us makeup inspiration. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Walt Disney Enterprises/Courtesy Everett Collection

BRB, trying to figure out how to do this with our hair. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.