Hilary Duff Tears Up Telling the Sweet Story of Husband Matthew Koma's Proposal

Ahead of her intimate wedding to Matthew Koma over the weekend, Hilary Duff opened up about their relationship in a video with Vogue that took fans behind the scenes of the making of her custom Jenny Packham wedding dress.

In the video, the Younger star, 32, got emotional as she told the story of how Koma, 32, popped the question.

“When Matt proposed to me, we were living in New York and I was working on a TV show,” she explained. “I’d had a very long day, so he was like, ‘Let’s go on a walk. You’ve had a long day, let’s just get out and chat and catch up. There’s this new park I want to take you to.'”

“So we’re walking through this park in Dumbo, and it’s on the water and it’s gorgeous,” she continued. “And all of a sudden he’s like, ‘I’ve been working on something for you, you’re going to love it.'”

That “something” turned out to be a sweet book of personalized illustrations and inside jokes, which Duff leafs through in the video.

“This is the book that Matthew proposed with,” she said. “It’s all about our love story and it’s illustrated with these beautiful sketches and pictures of us and our whole entire story mapped out for us to refer back to, I think, as we get older, but also for our kids to know.”

“So I get to the very last page and there’s a little piece that I have to lift up,” she continued. “It was an orange. We call each other ‘half-orange,’ — like, ‘You’re my half-orange.’ And that’s just an inside thing that no one would understand. But it was a little orange sketched on the page, and I lifted it up and my ring was inside.”

“I’m going to get really choked up,” Duff said, tearing up. “It was so sweet, it was really special and really simple, which is very much how we are and how we operate.”

Duff and Koma, who announced their engagement in May, got married on Saturday at her house in Los Angeles.

“It was small and low-key,” a source told PEOPLE. “Only family and close friends.”

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the source added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

The newlyweds, who share 14-month-old daughter Banks, were first linked in early 2017. Duff also shares son Luca Cruz, 7½, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In the Vogue video, Duff revealed that she and Koma were “most looking forward” to saying their vows to each other.

“Writing my vows was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, honestly,” she admitted. “It’s hard to have five minutes to tell someone all that they mean to you and all the things that you love about them and why, and what it means moving forward to make this kind of commitment. It was really hard.”

“Marriage is such a huge commitment and marriage is not always easy,” she added. “I think sometimes getting to remember the specific day where we said these specific things throughout the course of our lifetime — things like the dress, and handwritten vows and all of those other tokens of your love and your dedication and your promise.”